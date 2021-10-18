Haryana police arrest Yuvraj Singh and release him on bail

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released by Haryana police on interim bail for using a casteist taunt of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuvraj was reportedly arrested and interrogated for over three hours before being released. Attorney Rajat Kalsan fought an uphill battle after filing a complaint under the SC-ST Act at Hansi police station. The court ordered Yuvraj Singh’s release on formal bail. As per the court’s orders, Hansi SP NitikaGahlout reported that Singh had joined the probe with the investigation officer. A Hansi-based resident filed a complaint against Yuvraj in February this year over comments he made regarding Dalit society during an Instagram discussion with Chahal from 2020.

The case against Yuvraj Singh was registered at the Hansi police station in Hisar on Sunday. Besides sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of the IPC, the police have also registered the FIR under sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act. The FIR was filed eight months after a Hisar-based lawyer complained to the police about the cricketer’s ‘casteist comments’. The alleged comment was made during an Instagram live session between Yuvraj and India opener Rohit Sharma in June 2020. In an apology, the former all-rounder said he had never believed in disparity. Yuvraj apologized on Twitter for ‘unintentionally hurting the sentiments’ of a particular group of people.

‘This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, color, creed, or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,’ Yuvraj Singh said in his post. ‘I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same’. Yuvraj made the comment when discussing India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos.