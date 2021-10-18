Here are five skincare mistakes you should avoid in your 20s

The twenties are among the most crucial years of your life. While you are preoccupied with all of your new obligations, your skin is also changing. While most individuals feel they should not bother about skincare until they are in their 30s, experts advise that it is best to begin sooner rather than later.

While you are doing it, you should also be aware of certain potential skincare blunders. Here are five such skincare errors to avoid in your twenties.

Skipping moisturiser

Moisturizer is an essential component of any skincare regimen. People with normal to oily skin frequently forgo moisturising because they believe they do not require it. Moisturizer, on the other hand, is necessary for all skin types. As a result, make sure you pick one that is appropriate for your skin type.

Foaming face wash for dry skin

It is commonly believed that if a face wash does not make a thick foam, it is not cleaning your face. On the other hand, foaming face cleanser can be very drying on normal to dry skin.

Not removing eye make-up properly

This is something that we all do. The delicate eyelid skin might be irritated by little particles of kajal. This might cause you to develop dry patches around your eyes and fine wrinkles to emerge sooner.

Not applying enough sunscreen

Luckily, the Internet has made us aware that we must use an appropriate amount of sunscreen to receive the protection described on the bottle. The easiest guideline to remember is the two-finger rule for the entire face.

Buying expensive products

Consistency is key when it comes to skincare. The effects do not appear immediately. So, buy items that are within your budget and you will be able to repurchase and use them for a long time.