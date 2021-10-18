Is it safe to drink green tea right before bed? Let’s find out…

Green tea has numerous nutritional and health benefits. Nowadays, people even drink it at night. It contains all the components that show the health benefits of drinking green tea at night. Some may find it inconvenient, however.

The Benefits of Green Tea

Green tea comes from the leaves of the camellia Sinensis plant and is stacked with health benefits. These include:

Catechins: Green tea’s catechins are one of its most powerful medicinal properties. It contains antioxidants such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGGCGC) and epigallocatechin (EGC).

Caffeine: It is also found in coffee, chocolate, and other teas. Boosting nerve cell function, mood, reaction time, and memory are some of the benefits.

Amino acids: Green tea contains the amino acid theanine. It reduces stress, improves brain function, and induces relaxation.

How does green tea affect sleep?

Green tea helps to improve sleep quality. Theanine helps to induce sleep through green tea. Furthermore, it reduces stress and helps your brain relax. Several studies have shown that drinking 3-4 cups of low-caffeine green tea can reduce fatigue and stress, according to Healthline. It also helps improve sleep quality.

Green tea before bed: Is it safe?

It remains to be seen whether green tea is safe before bedtime. There has been no research done to prove that green tea should only be consumed at night. However, some people avoid drinking green tea at night. It contains caffeine, which promotes alertness, arousal, and reduces fatigue. This can make it difficult to fall asleep. Furthermore, drinking fluids before bed can increase the need to urinate at night. Toilet breaks can disrupt your sleep and make you feel tired the following day.

The benefits of green tea are numerous. In addition, it improves sleep quality. Drinking green tea two hours before bedtime can make it difficult to fall asleep. Frequent bathroom trips can also disrupt sleep. As a result, green tea sessions can be scheduled during the day and evening. In this way, you can reap the maximum benefits of green tea without disrupting your sleeping schedule.