Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai urges Taliban to lift ban on girls’ education

Kabul: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has urged Taliban to lift the ban on girls education. Malala Yousafzai along with a number of Afghan women’s rights activists said this in in open letter.

‘To the Taliban authorities…reverse the de facto ban on girls’ education and re-open girls’ secondary schools immediately’, she said in the letter. Yousafzai also urged the leaders of Muslim nations to make it clear to the Taliban that religion does not justify preventing girls from going to school.

The authors of the letter called on G20 world leaders to provide urgent funding for an education plan for Afghan children. On Monday, a petition along with the letter received more than 640,000 signatures.

Taliban, who seized power in the country in August had excluded girls from returning to secondary school while ordering boys back to class. The extremist group claimed that they will allow girls to return to school once they have ensured security and stricter segregation under Islamic law.