Parents punishable for children’s bad behaviour: China.

The Chinese legislature is considering laws that would penalise parents if their young children engage in ‘extreme bad behaviour’ or commit crimes.

If prosecutors detect really bad or criminal behaviour in children under their care, guardians will be penalized and compelled to attend family education counselling programmes, according to the proposal of the family education promotion law.

Misbehaviour in adolescents can be caused by many reasons, but the lack of family education and inappropriate instructions from families are the major causes, Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People’s Congress (NPC), said in a statement.

Parents are also encouraged to schedule time for their children to relax, play, and exercise, according to the new family education promotion law, which will be discussed at the NPC Standing Committee session this week.

This year, Beijing has taken a more assertive authoritarian attitude, tackling everything from children’s addiction to online games, which is considered a sort of ‘spiritual opium,’ to ‘blind’ devotion of internet celebrities.

The education ministry has recently reduced minors’ gaming hours, allowing them to play online games for one hour only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Concerned about the tremendous academic strain on overburdened youngsters, it has also reduced homework and outlawed after-school tutoring for main subjects during weekends and holidays.