The man who married Bill Gates’ daughter: Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Katharine Gates, the eldest daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his now-divorced wife Melinda Gates, announced her engagement to longtime partner Nayel Nassar through Instagram in January 2020.

The young couple married in a glittering ceremony at a New York horse farm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the attendance of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Nassar and Jennifer Gates first announced their relationship in February 2017. Bill Gates’ daughter, who is an equestrian like her now-husband, previously stated that they connected through their shared passion for the sport.

Nayel Nassar was born in Chicago to Egyptian parents and raised in Kuwait, where his parents operate an architecture and design business. Sharaf Nassar is his younger brother.

Nassar is a professional Egyptian equestrian who has competed in different events and resides in California. He began sporting at the age of five and began show jumping at the age of ten. Nassar has qualified for the World Cup Finals of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) in 2013, 2014, and 2017. In 2014, he also competed in the FEI World Equestrian Games.

Nassar, like Jennifer Katharine Gates, graduated from Stanford University and is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. Nassar earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2013, while his now-wife earned a bachelor’s degree in human biology in 2018.

Nassar is a businessman who owns Nassar Stables LLC in addition to being a professional athlete. Nassar Stables LLC is headquartered in Encinitas, San Diego County, California, and was formed in 2014.