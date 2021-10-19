‘Blueprint’ reveals major plot against Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan’s ISI

An alleged blueprint for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been revealed amid an escalation of killings of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the ISI’s plan for the Kashmir valley, the ‘toolkit’ contains 22 points. This development coincides with the death of 11 civilians in the Valley this month by terrorists. Based on the alleged blueprint, terror groups have been instructed to target several people and execute the following 22 points:

1. Whether in the Valley or their native places, target every non-local official.

2. Target non-locals who come to the Valley for a long stay.

3. Focus on Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir in the early 1990s and are now planning to return.

4. Every non-local employee, regardless of the department he/she works for.

5. Target all JK Police personnel involved in the anti-Kashmir struggle and their residences.

6. Toss petrol bombs and stones at informers’ locations locally.

7. Any non-local should be warned to leave the Valley as soon as possible, wherever he may be located.

8. Government employees should be resentful of orders/circulars that restrict their freedom and interfere with their work.

9. Organized sporting events by the occupying regime and its stooges must be boycotted/banned.

10. A person who is involved in government/occupational forces events should be dealt with harshly.

11. The Kashmiri Pandits who have migrated from Kashmir and are now showing their filthy faces in the Valley should not be welcomed back.

12. Target those heads of educational institutions who are working hand in hand with the occupier.

13. Boycott all media outlets whose names have come up as collaborators.

14. Stay away from the occupier stooges and its forces, especially the JK police, who are directly or indirectly involved in the anti-Kashmir cause.

15. Identify all collaborators and traitors.

16. Liberation fighters must prioritize their targets based on the Kashmir cause.

17. Locals should avoid relying on outsiders.

18. Do not associate with those who oppose Kashmir’s cause.

19. Try to understand the negative impact of non-locals residing in JK.

20. Non-locals to be targeted irrespective of their nature of work. In the toolkit, it is written that ‘this act might look vague but in the long run it will prove beneficial and effective for the Kashmir cause’.

21. Outsiders come to JK for harassing, brutalizing, and controlling JK affairs, so it becomes essential to expand operations beyond JK.

22. Government properties, bridges, schools, colleges, and sports infrastructure are targeted.

General M M Naravane, chief of the Indian Army, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu on Tuesday and received updates on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. He visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and assessed the situation along the LoC. The Assam Police has also sounded the alarms over possible terror strikes by Pakistan’s ISI and terror outfit al-Qaeda over alleged persecution of Muslims in the state.

The alert was issued following a report from the Special Branch of the state police, according to a circular issued by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) on Saturday. The circular stated that the ISI will target ‘individuals, including RSS cadres and army areas in Assam and other parts of the country’. There is also the threat posed by global terror outfits to perform spectacular acts by exploding bombs or IEDs in places of mass gathering, transportation, and religious places. Al-Qaeda called for ‘jihad’ in Assam and Kashmir, according to another input quoted in the circular.