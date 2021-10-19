‘Can a person be this deaf, dumb and blind?’ Maryam Nawaz slams Pak PM Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over rising inflation, saying that when people are dying of starvation in the country, the ruler of the state is talking about the ‘state of Madinah’.

‘In a country where people are dying of starvation, parents are fed up with inflation and children are committing suicide by poisoning themselves, the ruler of this country is talking about the state of Madinah, where the caliph used to carry sacks on his shoulders and knock on the houses of the poor. Can a person be this deaf, dumb and blind?’ she tweeted.

?? ??? ??? ???? ????? ?? ?? ????????????? ??????? ?? ??? ? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ??? ???????? ??? ????? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ???? ??? ???????? ????? ???? ??? ????? ??? ?? ???? ??? — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2021

Maryam criticised Imran Khan and said that even those whose dogs are breeding on high-quality meat should think a thousand times while mentioning the name of the ‘state of Madinah’, but even for this thinking, there should be a pain in the heart, not malice. As inflation is rising in Pakistan, the prices of daily needs and fuel are soaring up in the nation. Opposition parties have announced rallies against the Government, demanding better economic policies.

Also read: Gold coin worth 7.5 Lakh thrown in garbage, TN sanitation worker returns the fortune