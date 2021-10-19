COP26: Who are the delegates?

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference) hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from 31st October to 12th November in 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here is the latest delegation status of the parties attending the climate conference.

Confirmed participants:

Japan: Fumio Kishida, the new Japanese Prime Minister, has stated that he is still pondering how to participate, including the potential of participating online.

United States: President Joe Biden, climate ambassador John Kerry and domestic climate adviser and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will be in participation. A total of ten other cabinet officials are expected to attend, according to the White House.

United Kingdom: Along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William will be present.

Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will attend the program.

Australia: On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his participation. While several countries around the world have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Australia has declined to raise its goals.

Turkey: After Turkey’s parliament adopted the Paris climate deal last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his participation in the climate summit.

France: French President Emmanuel Macron has informed his attendance.

Italy: Mario Draghi, rime Minister of Italy will attend COP26.

Canada: According to a government source, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is anticipated to confirm his attendance shortly.

Columbia: Colombian President Ivan Duque will attend.

Sweden: Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden has informed his delegation.

Switzerland: Guy Parmelin, the Swiss President has confirmed that he will attend the climate conference.

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in of South Korea is likely to attend, although the presidency is yet to make an official statement.

Democratic Republic of Congo: President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is the African Union’s current chairperson and has announced that he will attend the summit.

Nigeria: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will attend COP26 in Glasgow.

Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo, the Ghana’s President will be attending the meet.

Argentina: Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez will be present for the high-level meeting of leaders all around the world.

Those who are not attending/ yet to decide:

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet decided whether he will attend the summit. India is one of the most populated countries in the world.

Xi Jinping, the leader of the world’s most populous country, is not expected to attend the program as he has not left China since the COVID-19 outbreak began. He will almost certainly make an appearance through video.

According to a Vatican source, Pope Francis is not expected to attend COP26. He may address the conference by video or have Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin give a message on his behalf.

Following rumours in the British press that local politicians were asking for a criminal inquiry if Iran’s President Ebraham Raisi set foot in Scotland, Raisi has decided not to attend COP26.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who has served as the country’s environmental spokesman on several occasions, will not go to Glasgow for meeting.

The presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to be confirmed by the Kremlin.

Because of pandemic limits and expenditures, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not be attending, and Mexico may not send anyone else.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President will not attend the program due to local elections on 1st November.