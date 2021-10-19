‘You mean the world to me’: Bobby wishes brother Sunny on his birthday

Bobby Deol shared a photo of him and his brother Sunny Deol to celebrate Sunny’s birthday. In the photo, he is huddled together with Sunny, their sisters Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.

‘Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me,’ Bobby wrote alongside the picture. In addition, he included a bunch of heart emojis. ‘The Family Man’ actor Darshan Kumar commented on the photo. He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Sunny Sir.’ Chunky Panday wrote, ‘Happy happy birthday my dear.’

Dharmendra’s children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur are Bobby, Sunny, Vijeta and Ajeita. He later married actress Hema Malini and has two daughters with her–Esha and Ahana.

Earlier this year, Sunny announced ‘Apne 2’, starring him, Bobby, Dharmendra, and his son Karan. ‘With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,’ the actor said.

In an interview last year, Bobby revealed that Sunny went to great lengths to ensure that Barsaat was the perfect launchpad for him. Bobby told The Telegraph, ‘My brother took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It’s a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn’t shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that’s how involved he was.’ In 1995, ‘Barsaat’ was released and also marked Twinkle Khanna’s acting debut.