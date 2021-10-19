22-yr-old woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend in Dwarka

New Delhi: Official sources stated on Tuesday that a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death on Matiala Road in Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood. The accused was the victim’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend, according to sources. On Monday evening, the suspect made contact with the victim through mutual friends and invited her to meet with him.

According to family sources, the victim left the house before midnight, informing her parents that she was going to stay with her friend. When she met the accused, he allegedly stabbed her many times in a fit of rage. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead owing to a large amount of blood loss.

The woman and the accused were in a relationship before, but broke up some time back, according to sources. A preliminary investigation found that the suspect murdered the woman after being rejected by her. ‘More angles to the crime are being investigated,’ they added. The girl’s family reported that three youths had harassed her for some time. ‘A manhunt has been launched to nab all accused,’ official sources added.

National Crime Records Bureau data shows that among all metropolitan cities in the country, the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women.