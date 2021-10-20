14 military personnel killed in bomb attack on army bus

Damascus: 14 military personnel were killed and three others were injured in a bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus, Syria on Wednesday. No terrorist outfit has claimed. has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The Syrian military said that two explosive devices hit the bus and the third one was defused by an army engineering unit.

Also Read:2 terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter

Meanwhile, 11 people were killed in shelling by government forces in the Idlib region. The region is the stronghold of anti-government forces.

Syria is witnessing a civil war to overthrow the government led by President Bashar al-Assad from 2011. At least 350,000 have been killed and 6 million have become refugees in the civil war in Syria.