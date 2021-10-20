19 killed in road crash

Cairo: In a tragic incident, at least 19 people lost their lives as the minibus they were travelling was hit by an oncoming lorry travelling the wrong way. The accident took place at a bypass in Cairo, Egypt. The victims include the driver of the minibus and 18 passengers.

Travel accidents are regular in Egypt. The reason for the road accidents are bad and poor maintenance and traffic rules are often neglected by drivers and authorities. As per official data, around 7,000 people were killed on the country’s roads last year.