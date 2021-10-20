2 terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. One of the dead terrorists is identified as Adil Wani. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that he was involved in the killing of a civilian in Pulwama.

The security forces launched a search operation in the Dragad area in the district and the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on security forces who retaliated. The identity and group affiliation of the other terrorist has still not been ascertained.

Also Read: FBI raids homes linked to Russia’s Deripaska, in Washington and New York

In the last two weeks a total of 15 terrorists have been killed in 8 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.