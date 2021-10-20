77, mostly kids, fall ill after having food in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon: An official in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district said on Wednesday that 77 people, mostly children, got sick after consuming food at a weekly market. Dr. Mithlesh Chaudhary, Rajnandgaon’s chief medical and health officer, said the market was held on Tuesday in Gatapar Kala village under Thelkadih police station’s area limits.

As per preliminary reports, these individuals consumed ‘gupchup’ (pani puri-a spicy snack) and some other local food too. In the evening, they complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, following which they were taken to a nearby health center.

He said 77 people, including 57 children, were then shifted to the medical college hospital in Pendri for further treatment. 26 of them were discharged on Wednesday morning, while the others were kept under observation and their condition was said to be non-critical, an official said. According to the official, food poisoning is suspected to be the cause of the illness, adding that a further investigation is underway.