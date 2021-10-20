Teenaged girl raped for a year in the National Capital

New Delhi: An official stated on Tuesday that a teenaged girl had been raped in the National Capital over a year. According to the source, the victim had filed a complaint with the city’s Barakhamba Road police station against a minor named Himanshu. The victim said that the accused had been raping her for over a year, since August 2020.

The 15-year-old girl said in her complaint that accused Himanshu raped her for the first time at the Kohli Frame Art Gallery in Connaught Place, New Delhi’s business hub. According to the victim, she was inebriated at the time, and the accused took advantage of it to commit the crime. Following that, he committed the crime on multiple occasions at various places throughout the city. The girl said that she was raped multiple times in Dwarka, west Delhi, and Badarpur, which is close to the Haryana border.

The police have filed a complaint under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. ‘After investigating the case, the police arrested the accused Himanshu and have produced him in the Court which sent him to police custody,’ the official added.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recently revealed the data showing that the national capital has the greatest number of crimes against women of all the country’s metropolitan cities.