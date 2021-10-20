Aryan Khan drug case: Bail rejected again

Mumbai: A special Mumbai court rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan and two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, on Mumbai cruise drug seizure case, on Wednesday. Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after he was arrested on October 2 by the NCB, following the alleged drug seizure from Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Twelve others arrested in the cruise ship case have also filed for bail. The NCB has filed their replies and Special Judge V V Patil will consider their arguments of the other accused from tomorrow.

Senior lawyer Amit Desai who represented Aryan in the court said that the NCB had submitted no material on how granting bail to Aryan would hamper its investigation, including any communication or chats on alleged drug use at the cruise party that was raided. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB had argued on the last hearing on October 19 that there was need to take a ‘serious view’ of drug abuse among youngsters, and that the principle of innocent until proven guilty does not apply under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB also pointed out that Aryan is not a consumer for the first time, placing evidences before the court, showing that he is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years. Special Judge V V Patil reserved its order, after hearing the arguments from both sides.