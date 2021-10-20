China deploys 100 rocket launchers at high altitudes during standoff with India

The standoff with India has led China to deploy 100 advanced and long-range rocket launchers at its high-altitude borders. According to a source at Hong Kong’s South China Post, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed over 100 PCL-181 light and truck-mounted howitzers in readiness for the winter season. This development follows an increase in the deployment of M777 ultra-light howitzers by the Indian Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

To counter China, India recently added unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Heron I and ALH Dhruv choppers to its aviation brigade. The new generation helicopter has twin engines, is multi-role and multi-mission and weighs 5.5 tons. It is used to make quick deployment of troops possible. To keep an eye on activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control, the force has increased the frequency of surveillance at the border area.

Moreover, Rudra is the first Army Aviation aircraft that adds ‘teeth’ to its fleet with its Mistral air-to-air missiles, 70 mm rockets, 20 mm guns, and ATGMs. With its potent weapons on board, the ALH (WSI) is a powerful force multiplier for field operations. Counting Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh, India shares a 1,346-km-long LAC with China. The two countries have been at odds for 18 months now.