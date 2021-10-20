Unlimited money flow even after life – that’s for celebrities

Forbes is known for publishing its list of the world’s wealthiest people. They don’t just study the rich and the famous. The magazine also tracks celebrities who make the most money after they pass away. Below are the numbers for the last full decade (2010-2019).

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson tops the list. He also leads by a considerable margin. Michael Jackson earned $2.37 billion after he died in June 2009.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley generated $476 million in earnings during his lifetime, which is a good measure of what he still means to rock ‘n’ roll. Even though he died in August 1977, he still ranks second on this list.

Charles Schulz

In February 2000, Charles Schulz, the creator of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts comic, passed away. From 2010 to 2019, he earned $370 million through merchandising, licensing and other means.

Elizabeth Taylor

In spite of joining the list of deceased artists only in March 2011, the legendary actress has already generated $308 million since her death.

Bob Marley

In May 1981, reggae legend Bob Marley passed away at the age of 36. Bob Marley’s cultural and musical legacy will live on for generations to come. Since the mid-2000s, 146 million dollars have been generated.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer, who passed away in September 2016, generated $145 million. Almost three years after the death of the athlete, pictured here in his younger years, his heirs gained this astronomical amount.

John Lennon

The Beatle who died tragically and prematurely in December 1980 is still regarded as one of the best artists of all time. He generated a profit of $127 million between 2010 and 2019.

Marylin Monroe

Marilyn Monroe’s case is fascinating. The eternal beauty of Hollywood passed away in August 1962, aged 36. Despite being born nearly six decades ago, she remains a role model and most lucrative figure: $113 million between 2010 and 2019.

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein’s heirs have great advantages as the most relevant scientist of the 20th century. Einstein, who died in 1955, generated 83.5 million dollars in the 2010s, despite his death. It is relative, but it is a lot of money.

Prince

Another artist who died just a few years ago (three and a half years ago, to be exact) but still made a lot of money. The singer of ‘Purple Rain’ passed away in April 2016. Since that time, 68 million dollars have been generated by his rights.

XXXTentacion

The rapper XXXTentacion died in June 2018. Within a year and a half of his death, he earned 21 million dollars. His accomplishments are all the more impressive because he was only 20 years old.

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee, the ultimate martial arts master, has been dead since 1973. He died in unusual circumstances when he was 32 years old. His rights amounted to $16 million between 2010 and 2019. Despite this, his shadow is still cast in martial arts movies.

Paul Walker

He was one of Hollywood’s most heartbreaking losses in recent years. Paul Walker’s death may have contributed to ‘Furious 7’ becoming one of the highest-grossing films in history. Walker’s heirs also reported an increase of 10.5 million dollars in the bank account managed by his heirs.

Muhamad Ali

In June 2016, one of the world’s greatest boxers passed away. Muhamad Ali’s estate made an $8 million profit three and a half years after his death.