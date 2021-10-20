CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 semester 1 exams

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on October 19 that it has decided to postpone the November-December, 2021 Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 12 semester 1 exams.

ISC exams were scheduled for November 15 to December 16 and ICSE semester 1 exams were scheduled for November 15 to December 6. The revised dates will be announced later, according to the board.

As with the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) and some other state boards that will conduct the upcoming board exams in two terms, the CISCE has divided the 2021-22 board exams into two semesters. The CBSE will also conduct the term 1 exams in November-December.

The CISCE said earlier that first semester exams would be conducted online and second semester exams would be conducted online or offline, depending on the situation regarding COVID-19 in the country.

For ICSE, the question papers will be worth 80/100 points, and for ISC, 70/80 points. The board had stated, however, that the weightage of marks to be used for final result computation will be reduced to half. In light of the academic disruption caused by COVID-19, the board has lowered the syllabi for a variety of topics.