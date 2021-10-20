Road caves in at Prof Joginder Singh Marg, police issues advisory

New Delhi: According to the Delhi Traffic Police, a road in the western section of the national capital has caved in and then collapsed.

Commuters were informed of the closure via Twitter by the traffic police. The road on both sides of Prof Joginder Singh Marg is closed as it has caved in, they tweeted, adding ‘Commuters may take alternative via Arya Samaj road, Dharm Singh Marg and then Lal sai Marg.’

Delhi had received 87.9 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, the city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall. This led to water logging at several places in the national capital.