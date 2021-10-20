Employee of 5-star hotel held with 90 kg banned firecrackers in Delhi

New Delhi: In Delhi on Tuesday, police arrested a 26-year-old employee of a 5-star hotel with 90 kilograms of banned firecrackers. Police identified the suspect as Mohd Azim.

He was caught with a bag full of firecrackers near Jama Masjid, said DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan. ‘Constable Dharmender and ASI PR Patnayak found the man and arrested him. Azim, a resident of the Dharampura area in Jama Masjid, has been booked under sections of IPS and Indian Explosive Act,’ said the DCP.

When the police interrogated Azim, they found out that he worked in a five-star hotel in New Delhi. In order to earn more money, he was planning to sell the firecrackers he bought from someone in Faridabad, in Delhi.

The Delhi Police issued an order last week stating that they would not give temporary licenses to vendors who sell or store firecrackers in the capital. Delhi Police’s licensing unit said they are complying with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order and will not issue licenses to any of the vendors. The trade and possession of firecrackers were prohibited due to the Covid-19 situation and the pollution in the capital.