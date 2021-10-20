FBI raids homes linked to Russia’s Deripaska, in Washington and New York

On Tuesday, FBI investigators raided houses in Washington and New York City that are linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian businessman sanctioned by the United States who once worked for Paul Manafort, the chairman of Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign in 2016.

The investigation into Deripaska, a metal industry magnate with ties with Kremlin, is being led by the United States Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, also known as the Southern District of New York.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the agency was carrying out a court-ordered law enforcement operation at the homes, which the Washington Post earlier reported was tied to the Russian oligarch.

A second spokesperson for the FBI’s New York field office confirmed the ‘law enforcement operations’ at a residence in New York’s Greenwich Village district, but refused to elaborate further.

The purpose for the searches was unclear, and FBI representatives provided no information. According to a spokesperson for Deripaska, the properties being examined belong to the oligarch’s relatives.