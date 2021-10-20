Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater arrested for domestic violence

Sydney: New South Wales police has arrested former Australian cricketer Michael Slater in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

‘Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday [on Tuesday] after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021. After preliminary inquiry, the police officials arrested 51 year old Slater from his home in Manly at 9:20 am He was taken to Manly police station’, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Also Read: Bolsonaro should face homicide charges for his errors during the pandemic, Senate report says

Michael Slater had played 74 Test matches and 42 One Day Internationals for the Australian national cricket team. He scored 5,312 runs in test cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2004.