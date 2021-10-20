IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several states in the country.

The IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 21. The weather agency also predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Schedule of 52nd International Film Festival of India announced

The agency updated that a fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Karnataka during October 21-23 and south interior Karnataka during October 20-23.