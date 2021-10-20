Indigenous communities in Ecuador sue to halt oil development.

Indigenous communities of the Amazon area of Ecuador sued the government on Monday to stop President Guillermo Lasso’s intentions to expand oil development in the country, calling the expansion attempts a ‘policy of death.’

In the initial days of his administration, Lasso, a conservative ex-banker who took to the office in May, signed two decrees aimed at facilitating the development of oil blocks in environmentally vulnerable forest areas and attracting more international investment for mining projects.

Leaders of Amazonian indigenous groups have petitioned the country’s highest judicial power, the Constitutional Court, to overturn the decrees.

Nemonte Nenquimo a Waorani leader who was accompanied by hundreds of protestors outside the court, said that the administration of Ecuador saw only resource interests in their territory.