Do you remember how Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, became the talk of the town when he appeared in Dubai in 2014? Upon stepping down from the luxury 100-meter long car, he and his wife Gauri Khan made a king-style entry.

Khan was there for an event designed to launch the ‘Royal Estates by Shah Rukh Khan’ real estate project. Many high-profile guests attended the event from India, Pakistan, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This was the same year that SRK became one of the richest celebrities in India.

Have you ever wondered how Shah Rukh Khan’s Limousine relates to Narendra Modi?

The year 2018 saw Narendra Modi stepping down from a limousine during the Commonwealth Summit. Reports state that it was Shah Rukh Khan’s car, which only PM Modi was permitted to use. Leaders from 52 nations attended the Commonwealth Summit. However, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a unique entry.