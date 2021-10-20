Whatsapp chats between Aryan Khan and actress about drugs submitted in court ahead of bail hearing

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) agents have uncovered recorded conversations between Aryan Khan and a Bollywood actress about drugs during the Mumbai cruise party. In advance of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing today, the chat messages will also be submitted to the court.

According to India Today TV, NCB has received a chat from an upcoming actress with Aryan Khan. Aryan was detained by the NCB after discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party on October 2. It appears that Aryan Khan and the actress talked about drugs in their chat messages. During the previous hearing, the NCB team handed over the chat records to the court. In addition, the court has been given Aryan Khan’s chats with some drug peddlers.

Following a reservation of the order last week, a special Mumbai court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on Wednesday. After the NCB conducted raids on the Mumbai cruise on October 2, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and six others were arrested. On October 3, the remaining eight suspects were arrested. Aryan Khan and others are currently being held at the Arthur Road prison. At the Arthur Road jail, all the accused underwent counseling sessions by the NCB personnel.