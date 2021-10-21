‘100 Cr is not just a number, but self-confidence of over 100 Cr people’: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated India on the milestone achieved by India on Covid-19 vaccination drive, terming that as a ‘remarkable feat’. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

‘1,00,00,00,000. A hundred crore is not just a number but it is the self-confidence of more than a hundred crore people. Congratulations India on this remarkable feat of administering 100 Crore doses’, the minister tweeted.

Thumbs up India! ???? PM @NarendraModi ji acknowledges the contribution of our healthcare workers & support of all Indians as ?? achieves the remarkable feat of administering ? Crore COVID-19 vaccines. #VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/5oXsr8LdI1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 21, 2021

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that that ‘India scripted history’, and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve the milestone. ‘India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury’, PM Modi tweeted.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the overall vaccination has reached at 99,12,82,283. In the last 24 hours a total of 41,36,142 people were vaccinated.