BMC fills up over 5,700 potholes in Mumbai between Oct 1 and 15

Mumbai: In the previous 15 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filled 5,762 potholes. According to the Department of Roads and Traffic, as of October 15, civic engineers and contractors have repaired 51,691 potholes.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal called a review meeting on September 28 after receiving complaints from contractors and motorists about substandard roads and potholes, and asked the Roads department to rectify all potholes within the next three weeks. Following this, the local government began fixing potholes on all city roads.

According to the report, the city has filled 45,929 potholes as of September 30. Chahal has instructed all assistant municipal commissioners to begin inspecting their wards for potholes and to begin rapid repairs. ‘Till October 15, we have repaired 51,691 potholes. So far, 3,218 metric tonne cold mix material has been distributed to wards for repair works. Since it’s not raining, the remaining potholes will also be filled in the next few days,’ said a BMC official.

For preventive measures and pothole filling, the BMC had set out Rs 2 crore for each ward. According to the data, the Roads department filled the most potholes, 34,074, while contractors and ward-level workers filled the rest.