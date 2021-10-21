‘I don’t think Prabhas knows he is a big star’: Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh, who will star with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the pan-India film ‘Adipurush’, believes 2022 will be a terrific year. He is eagerly anticipating the release of his work, which have been stalled due to the pandemic.

‘After the second lockdown was lifted, everybody started working and theatres are opening, so it is all good. My pending film, Adipurush is my most-awaited film. We have a few days of shoot left, so we are finishing it. Then I have three-four more films lined up. The year 2022 is going to be great,’ says Singh, who turned 36 on October 6.

The actor from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018) does not celebrate birthdays and prefers them to be simple affairs, which was also the case this time. Singh says, ‘They are good, but boring, aapki sirf age badh jaati hai (laughs). I celebrate it in a simple way. I am with my friends and family, and go to the gurudwara in the morning to pray. I was shooting for Adipurush this time.’

Read also: Railways uses ‘Squid Game’ reference, shares 3 rules to defeat COVID-19

The mythology picture features a star-studded ensemble, and Singh is overjoyed to be working on such a project. According to him, the show is fantastic since the cast is right for each character. Prabhas seems like an older brother to him both on and off camera. Sunny goes on to say that Prabhas’ best feature is that everyone knows he’s a celebrity, but he’s so down to earth. Prabhas most likely has no idea how good he is. He is a foodie, and his van is always stocked with more than four different types of food.