Railways uses ‘Squid Game’ reference, shares 3 rules to defeat COVID-19

‘Squid Game,’ a Korean Netflix show, appears to be the subject of every other conversation, with its popularity growing by the day. And the Indian Railways have chosen to take advantage of the show’s popularity by creating a creative poster encouraging people to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

The Railways developed a unique creative thought that was based on the popular show to convey it’s message:

COVID19 can be defeated by following three rules:

– Get immunised

– Always wear a mask in public places

– Use hand sanitizer frequently

The big legendary doll is portrayed wearing a mask in this design. The show’s masked guardians maintain social distancing as well, keeping a two-gaze distance.

Netizens have praised the attention to detail. Gong Yoo, who is best known for his role as ddakji on the programme, is shown carrying a red package that reads, ‘I am vaccinated.’ Then there are the people in the queue who are wearing masks.

Lee Jung-jae is also depicted clutching a sanitizer bottle, despite the fact that he is holding the show’s famous Dalgona candy. This isn’t the first time a reference to the Squid Game has been utilised to convey a message. The Mumbai Police used a popular television show to remind citizens of traffic regulations. The cops shared a simple hack with the public that they can use to avoid being eliminated from the show’s game, red light, green light. ‘You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights,’ they penned

The ingenuity of Indian Railways was praised by netizens. Bhanu Sri, a Facebook user, wrote: ‘Indian Railways are more updated. Many have still not seen the show but you guys have come up with innovative ideas to keep this up with corona (sic).’ P Bharath and Jeeshal Ahmad, as well as many others on various social media platforms, appreciated the Railways’ innovation.