Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday. ‘Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier today, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected on the National Highway between Chaklu-Tragpura in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district by Border Security Force (BSF)’s Road Opening Party.The traffic was stopped and a bomb disposal team from the army camp was moved to the spot and the IED was destroyed at the location. The Army officials said that traffic resumed after the IED was destroyed.

