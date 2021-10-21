Floods in India and Nepal: Deaths cross 150

Government officials claimed on Thursday that more than 150 people died as a result of flooding in India and Nepal, as uncharacteristically high rainfall across the region caused flash floods in various locations, stranding inhabitants and destroying homes and infrastructure.

According to SA Murugesan, secretary of the state’s disaster management department, the north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been particularly struck hard, with 48 confirmed fatalities.

The town’s major lake ruptured its banks in Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, flooding the main road and damaging bridges and train tracks. The members of India’s paramilitary National Disaster Response Force evacuated civilians from landslide-affected areas.

On Thursday, India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, would conduct an assessment of the impacted areas. At least 77 people have been killed during floods in India.