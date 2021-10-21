HC orders special NEET exam for 2 students after invigilators goofed up

Mumbai: After the invigilators jumbled up their question paper and answer sheet, the Bombay high court ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination for two medical aspirants from Solapur district anew on Wednesday.

On September 12, the two students took the medical entrance examination. However, due to an invigilator error, they were not given the matching set of question and answer sheets. Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishek Kapse, two students, filed a complaint with the high court alleging that the invigilators refused to fix the mistake.

NTA’s lawyer, Rui Rodrigues, informed the high court that it had been unable to find a solution to the two petitioners’ grievances, forcing the high court’s two-judge panel to schedule a separate examination for them. NTA was ordered by Justices RD Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja to hold the exam for the two students after giving them 48 hours’ notice and to announce their results in two weeks.

Lawyer Pooja Thorat, representing Bhopale and Kapse, claimed in their September 24 petition that invigilators at the Shree Swami Narayan Gurukul International School in Solapur were five minutes late in giving the test booklet and OMR (optical mar recognition) answer sheets to the 12 students in their class.

The two pupils said they were handed different test booklets and response sheets. Vaishnavi received a CODE 04 test booklet and a CODE P4 OMR booklet, whereas Abhishek received a CODE P4 test booklet and a CODE 04 OMR booklet.

Read also: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 219 from passengers’ laptops, tabs

They promptly pointed it out, but the invigilators reprimanded them, threatening to take action against them for causing a disturbance in the exam room, according to their appeal. The petitioners stated that they attempted to negotiate with the authorities in question but that no corrective action was taken.

In such a situation, the invigilator is required by clause 7 of NEET’s Test Booklet Code to rectify the mistake and provide the correct Test Booklet and OMR Sheet to the student concerned, according to Thorat, who added that the school later acknowledged the blunder in its communication with the NTA officers and asked the testing agency to assist the two students.