Customs seizes gold worth Rs 219 from passengers’ laptops, tabs

Chennai: At the Chennai airport, customs authorities seized 5.06 kg of 24K gold valued Rs 2.19 crores. Five people were arrested in connection with the case. The gold foils were purportedly hidden in electronic gadgets such as laptops and tablets.

On Wednesday evening, Chennai Air Customs authorities detained ten passengers returning from Dubai on flights EK-544 and UL-121.

The officials’ photos show how the smugglers hid thin gold foils under the keyboards of laptops and displays of tabs.

Under the Customs Act of 1962, undeclared electronic products worth Rs 48.6 lakh were also confiscated. The investigation is currently in progress.