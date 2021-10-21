India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts in districts in Kerala

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts for several districts in Kerala. The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning in the state for next 4 days.

The IMD has put the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on ‘Orange alert’. An ‘Orange alert’ means, heavy to very heavy rainfall of 6-20 cm.

Also Read: HC orders special NEET exam for 2 students after invigilators goofed up

A ‘Yellow alert’, indicating isolated heavy rainfall of6-11 cm, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts.

The weather agency, also instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea in Kerala. IMD warned of squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Kerala coast.