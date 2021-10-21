Kenya relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions, as infections decline

The Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that a statewide curfew in force since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus had been removed.

According to health ministry’s data, the East African nation that has a population of 54 million has had 252,199 infections and 5,233 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began. It has received 7.5 million doses of vaccines and 4.5 million people have got at least one dose.

Kenyatta claimed that infection rates have dropped, with fewer than 5 percent of daily tests revealing a positive result.

In a televised address to honour a national holiday, he remarked that it was time to shift the attention from surviving to co-existing with the virus.

He added, that the country was not out of the woods yet, and that the people of Kenya must continue to respect the containment measures in order to sustain the advances the health care system has made so far and ensure the full re-opening of Kenyan economy.