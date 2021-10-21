Man kidnaps boy in Delhi for a ransom of Rs 1.10 crore, gets caught within 3 hrs

New Delhi: The police stated on Wednesday that a 22-year-old house help was nabbed for reportedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy from Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar for a ransom of Rs. 1.10 crore.

The accused has been identified as Monu from Uttar Pradesh, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Preet Hooda. According to the authorities, he was apprehended with the use of sophisticated surveillance. DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said they received a PCR call from the boy’s father at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming that their help, whom they had hired approximately a week earlier to care after the child, had stolen the minor. Monu had acquired the boy’s trust, according to the father, and on Tuesday evening, he abducted the child under the guise of purchasing some snacks for him and didn’t return for an hour.

‘Our other house help said that Monu had taken his phone and when we called, the number was switched off. When we tried again, it was on and he picked up and said that he was bringing him in half an hour. But when we called again after half an hour, he said that he would only return the child after we gave him Rs1.10 crore,’ the father, who runs a mineral water plant, said.

The cops opened an investigation after filing a report. ‘The phone was put on technical surveillance while the family negotiated that they could not pay more than ?10 lakh but he refused to reduce the ransom amount and switched off the phone,’ Mr. Sathiyasundaram said.

The family, together with police officers, went on a search of the region where the phone’s location had been discovered, and the youngster and the accused were eventually found near the Gokulpuri metro station. The boy was saved, and the perpetrator was apprehended.

During questioning, Monu revealed that he intended to use the ransom money to purchase a flat in Mumbai, according to the police. He had acquired the boy’s trust in less than a week, according to his family, to the point where when the police were about to arrest him, he asked them not to because Monu was his uncle.