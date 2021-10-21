Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra to star in Manike Mage Hithe remake: Report

Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra are collaborating on another dance performance. The popular dancer will be seen shaking a leg with Sidharth on the Hindi version of Yohani’s viral Sri-Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe, in his forthcoming film ‘Thank God.’

The film directed by Indra Kumar, is a slice of humour and also features Ajay Devgn. ‘Thank God’, which is produced by T-Series and Maruti International is set to be released next year. The filmmakers announced the news on Tuesday, by welcoming Yohani to Bollywood.

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the female lead and Nora Fatehi will make a cameo appearance in ‘Manike Mage Hithe.’

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s other forthcoming projects include Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Mayday, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Thank God. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu.