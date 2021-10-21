Queen Elizabeth II  advised to take a break by the doctors.

On the advice of doctors, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-reigning Queen, opted to rest for the next few days and cancelled a scheduled visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace informed.

The palace did not explain why the Queen was instructed to take a break, but it did mention that the 95-year-old monarch was in great spirits and was looking forward to visiting Northern Ireland in the future.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson organised a green investment conference ahead of the COP26 climate change conference of United Nations, the Queen spent Tuesday night at Windsor Castle holding a cocktail reception for affluent business leaders such as Bill Gates.

The queen has ruled for over seven decades. On the death of her father on February 6, 1952, she became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25 years old.

Despite tremendous political, social, and cultural upheaval that threatened to render the monarchy obsolete, Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne when Britain was losing the imperial authority, has represented stability for generations of British people, boosting the monarchy’s popularity.