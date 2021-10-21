Shahid Kapoor to play a paratrooper in action film ‘Bull’

Actor Shahid Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar are collaborating on a new film called ‘Bull’. It is billed as an all-out action film and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, a novice who is claimed to have worked closely with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid said in a statement that playing a paratrooper in ‘Bull’ excites him. Mentioning that the film is inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara, the actor said, ‘BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.’

Read also: Route for small, light vehicles to Badrinath Dham opens

Meanwhile, T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar is delighted to be working with Shahid Kapoor again following the success of the divisive Kabir Singh. ‘We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I am elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema,’ Kumar said.

Kumar, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta are co-producers of the film. Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh wrote the screenplay for the film. Next year, ‘Bull’ will be on the floors.