Route for small, light vehicles to Badrinath Dham opens

Uttarakhand: The road for small and light vehicles to the Badrinath Dham has been unblocked, according to Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

He further stated that the road from Nainital to Ramgarh and Mukteshwar is open. ‘Chardham Yatra has resumed with the opening of route for small/light vehicles to Badrinath Dham. Road route to Ramgarh and Mukteshwar from Nainital is also operational now,’ said the DGP.

Read also: Celebs criticise media for mobbing SRK, Sonu Sood says ‘Not every news is news’

The hilly state has seen flooded roads, buildings, and overflowing rivers as a result of the excessive rains, leaving people trapped in various locations. Following many incidences of flash floods and landslides in recent days, the death toll in Uttarakhand has risen to 46.