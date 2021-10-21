Celebs criticise media for mobbing SRK, Sonu Sood says ‘Not every news is news’

Fans and celebrities took to social media on Thursday morning to condemn the paparazzi for accosting Shah Rukh Khan when he arrived at the Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan. On October 3, Aryan was detained in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The actor left following a brief chat with his son, according to jail officials. Following the COVID-19, visitors are prohibited from making any personal contact with inmates, therefore Khan greeted his son Aryan through a glass wall and communicated with him via an intercom. The media’s ‘insensitive’ reporting during the superstar’s visit enraged fans and the film and television industry. On Twitter, celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, and others criticised the photographers.

Hansal Mehta, a filmmaker, wrote, ‘Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement.’ Sonu Sood also resorted to Twitter to criticise the media, writing, ‘Before running after someone’s feelings with a camera, remember, God’s camera is sitting on you. Because not every news is news.’

Kanika Dhillon, a writer for Haseen Dillruba, also tweeted, ‘Heartbreaking… just simply heartbreaking…’ Pooja Bhatt, who retweeted the video of SRK being viciously mobbed outside the Arthur jail, wrote, ‘Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever and there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health and safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.’

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail pleas for their suspected involvement in the crime were denied by Mumbai’s Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday. Aryan Khan will remain in the Arthur Road prison. Aryan then filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court, challenging the NDPS court’s decision to deny him bail. On October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drug party. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in the investigation, including two Nigerian nationals.

Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bedi, Chinmayi Sripaada, and Hrithik Roshan have expressed their support for Shah Rukh and his family on social media.