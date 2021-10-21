Three held for pro-Pakistan slogans during procession

Noida: The Noida police has arrested three men for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during a religious procession. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali and Ali Raza.

‘We have arrested three people in this case as well as got the video investigated, prima facie it appears that someone spoke Pakistan in the middle of the Hindustan Zindabad slogans, due to which the crowd also spoke Zindabad’,said Noida DCP Rajesh.

The police took the action as the video of the incident went viral on the social media. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 20 police station in Noida under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Further legal proceedings are underway.