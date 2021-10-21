United States overreacting on submarine missile test, says North Korea.

On Thursday, North Korea said that the United States was overreacting to the last missile launch by the Korean country and questioned the sincerity of negotiations offered by the White House while threatening retaliation.

According to the official KCNA news agency, North Korea’s test of a new ballistic missile from a submarine this week was part of the government’s mid- and long-term plan to reinforce self-defence and was not directed at the United States or any other country.

A spokesperson for North Korea stated that Washington had made ‘overly provocative moves’ by declaring the missile test a breach on United Nations Security Council resolutions and a threat to regional peace and stability.

At the request of the United States and the United Kingdom, the Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the launch, and the US envoy urged Pyongyang to accept offers of dialogue, repeating that Washington has no hostile intentions toward Pyongyang.

The ‘double standards’ of the United States on missile development has shaded its intentions and looked at with suspicion, the foreign ministry of North Korea said.