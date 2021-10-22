24 people executed in connection with forest fires in Syria.

Syria’s justice ministry announced on Thursday that it had executed 24 people for setting fires that ravaged swaths of forests, mostly in the coastal province of Latakia, the ancestral home of Bashar al Assad, the President of Syria.

The ministry stated that those who were executed on Wednesday were charged with terrorist acts that resulted in death and damage to state infrastructure, public and private property.

It claimed that 11 more people were sentenced to life imprisonment for the same allegations as dozens of others, arrested at the end of the previous year who confessed to setting the fires in September 2020 that continued until mid-October.

Although executions are routine in the tightly governed country with a robust security apparatus, it is unusual for such a huge number of executions to be publicised on the same day.

Tens of fires swept over forests and farms, destroying homes in dozens of villages and towns in the provinces of Latakia and Tartous, as well as the central province of Hama, statement from the justice ministry remarked.