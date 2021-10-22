DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Ajay Devgn refuses to reschedule ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan

Oct 22, 2021, 01:00 pm IST

Mumbai: As per reports, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has refused to reschedule an ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan had cancelled the shooting of a pan masala ad with Ajay Devgn as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case.

Ajay Devgn was not pleased about the reshuffling of dates and refused to reschedule his dates to adjust for Shah Rukh Khan. Ajay Devgn told producers that he cannot reschedule Shah Rukh Khan’s personal problem as it has nothing to do with him.

Bollywood filmmaker Kamaal R. Khan has claimed this. ‘According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK’s personal problem. So he can’t give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!’, tweeted Kamaal R. Khan.

Meanwhile, a special Mumbai court denied Aryan Khan bail on Wednesday.

