‘Biplab Deb is a useless fellow, BJP is Bharatiya Gunda Party’: TMC MP lashes out at Tripura CM after attack on her car

Agartala: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Friday lashed out at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, following the alleged attack on her car during campaign in the state. Ms Dev accused him to be ‘a useless fellow’, and called BJP as ‘Bharatiya Gunda Party’.

‘During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is ‘Bharatiya Gunda Party’. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow’, TMC leader told the media.

The TMC leader was campaigning in a car for the ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ drive when her car was allegedly attacked by BJP workers. TMC also accused that the party’s vehicles that were being used for the Tripura campaign have also been vandalised in the attack. Party leaders further alleged that, apart from Sushmita Dev, some I-PAC employees who were working on the TMC’s Tripura campaign, were also attacked and their phones were taken away by the BJP workers.