Boost your Iron levels with these Vitamin C drinks

Iron is required by all of us, regardless of age or gender. Low iron levels in the body can impair haemoglobin synthesis, resulting in anaemia and other health problems. As a result, it is critical to include iron in our daily diet. A heavy meal, on the other hand, isn’t necessarily required to raise iron levels. There are a variety of drinks that can help to raise iron levels in the body. Vitamin C rich drinks can help with anaemia. We have compiled a list of 5 vitamin C drinks to help you increase your iron levels at home.

1) Cucumber, Kale and Spinach Juice

Spinach juice needs to be a top priority when it comes to Vitamin C drinks for iron deficiency. We all know how good this green leafy vegetable is for our health. It is high in iron and includes vitamins B6, B2, K, E, carotenoids, and copper, among other things. The flavour is enhanced by the use of kale leaves.

2) Orange Boost

When we think of Vitamin C, the first thing that comes to mind is orange. Orange boost is a unique way to enjoy vitamin-rich fruit. This beverage also aids in the improvement of immunity. It is also beneficial for the skin because it contains citrus.

3) Pineapple, Orange and Bottle Gourd Juice

This pineapple, orange and bottle gourd juice is used to lose weight, but it also has additional health advantages. Vitamin C is abundant in oranges and pineapples. They may not be the body’s direct providers of iron, but they do help to improve the iron status.

4) Beetroot Shots

Beetroot is high in vitamin C, while its leaves are high in iron. Simple beetroot juice or beetroot shots are both options. Beets and berries are combined with salt and pepper in this dish. It’s really delicious and suitable for individuals of all ages.

5) Watermelon-Pomegranate Juice

This is one of the most refreshing and delectable ways to include fruits into your diet while also addressing iron deficiency. Watermelon is high in Vitamin C and helps the body’s haemoglobin levels. Blend together some watermelon chunks, pomegranate seeds and mint leaves. Sugar, honey, salt and lemon juice are all good additions.